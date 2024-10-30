Wichita, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company and one of the nation's leading home repair and maintenance companies, is proud to announce that Bob Skidmore, owner of Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area, has been named the Franchisee of the Year.

The prestigious Franchisee of the Year award recognizes the top-performing franchise owner across the Mr. Handyman system for outstanding leadership, operational excellence, revenue growth, and exceptional customer service. Skidmore's commitment to his customers and his team made earning this esteemed accolade possible.

As owner of Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area since 2015, Skidmore has built a reputation for delivering trusted home repair, maintenance and improvement services with professionalism and quality workmanship. Under his guidance, the company has expanded to serve communities across the Wichita metro Area, including Andover, Derby, Maize, and Newton.

"I'm honored to receive this award and incredibly proud of our entire team for their hard work and dedication to our customers," said Skidmore. "Providing reliable, high-quality service is at the core of what we do, and this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment. I'm thankful to our customers throughout Wichita and the surrounding areas who have placed their confidence in us as their go-to Wichita handyman service."

Skidmore was presented with the Franchisee of the Year award at Mr. Handyman's annual reunion conference in October 2024 in Grapevine, Texas. He and his team look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional home repair and improvement solutions in the year ahead.

Customers throughout the Wichita metro area in need of residential or commercial handyman services can rely on the award-winning team at Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area.

To schedule service or learn more, call 316-285-1217 or visit: https://www.mrhandyman.com/wichita-metro- area/

About Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area

Mr. Handyman of the Wichita Metro Area is a locally owned and operated franchise specializing in professional, safe, and reliable commercial and residential handyman services. The company provides a wide range of repair, maintenance and improvement services to homeowners and businesses. Areas served include Wichita, Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Clearwater, Derby, Goddard, Haysville, Maize, Mulvane, Newton, Park City, and Valley Center. For more information, visit: https://www.mrhandyman.com/wichita-metro-area/

