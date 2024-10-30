Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), a global provider of technology solutions, and its engineering services company, eInfochips, have announced the expansion of its Automotive Centre of Excellence (CoE) with new development centres in Munich and Istanbul to better assist customers in the development of next-gen automotive products.

Innovators face hurdles in adopting connected, autonomous and hybrid software technologies, as some lack in-house engineering talent with the relevant skills. Arrow's Automotive CoE addresses the opportunities and helps resolve the challenges associated with these technologies in the automotive industry.

Arrow's recent acquisition of iQmine, a leading engineering services provider for the automotive and transportation industry, further bolsters the CoE's capabilities. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with another development centre in Istanbul, Türkiye, iQmine helps automotive OEMs and Tier-1 companies accelerate product development, including its deep expertise in AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture), ECU (electronic control unit) software development, functional safety and vehicle diagnostics.

"The C.A.S.E (connected, autonomous, shared and electrified) trend is becoming the framework for the future of the automotive industry. This presents an unprecedented opportunity for Arrow in both engineering services and components," said Rick Marano, president of Arrow's global components business. "The automotive CoE, augmented by our recent acquisition of iQmine, as well as Avelabs earlier this year, complements and expands our existing engineering services provided by eInfochips."

Learn more about the automotive CoE here: https://www.einfochips.com/domains/automotive/

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips fuels technological innovations in multiple verticals. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.

