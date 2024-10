Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, in a PDF file called "Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics. Cimpress also posted a document called "Q1 FY2025 Guide to Reporting Changes" that describes changes to segment-level reporting that we referenced in our September 10, 2024 investor day.

As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 am ET. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com/news-and-events/events, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions via chat, and investors may also presubmit questions any time before 11:00 pm ET today by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

