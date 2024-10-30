Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
30.10.24
19:25 Uhr
4,086 Euro
+0,418
+11,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.10.2024 21:12 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: Proposed extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 21 per share, in total NOK 10 billion

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions") has proposed to pay out an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 21.00 per share, pending approval in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on November 22, 2024.

  • Dividend amount: NOK 21.00 per share
  • Total dividend amount (excluding own shares): NOK 10 billion
  • Last day including right: 22 November 2024
  • Ex-date: 25 November 2024
  • Record date: 26 November 2024
  • Payment date: 2 December 2024
  • Date of approval (EGM): 22 November 2024

The Board of Directors of Aker Solutions has today resolved to propose paying an extraordinary dividend of NOK 21.00 per share. Aker Solutions has a total of 492 167 089 outstanding shares, of which 13 708 424 shares are held by Aker Solutions at the date hereof. Own shares will not be entitled to the dividend. The proposed extraordinary dividend is based on the approved annual accounts for 2023. Notice of the EGM will be distributed separately.

"The extraordinary dividend proposed by the Board of Directors reflects the value creation in Aker Solutions over time. After the dividend payment, the company will maintain a solid balance sheet, enabling continued development of the company and its employees, in addition to creating solid shareholder returns", said Leif-Arne Langøy, Chairman of the Board at Aker Solutions.

"I am proud of the fact that we are delivering on our ambitious targets and that we continue to serve our investors through an attractive capital allocation strategy", said Kjetel Digre, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Solutions.

CONTACT:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--proposed-extraordinary-cash-dividend-of-nok-21-per-share--in-total-nok-10-billio,c4059137

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-proposed-extraordinary-cash-dividend-of-nok-21-per-share-in-total-nok-10-billion-302292057.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
