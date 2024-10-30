Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report.
Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.
Link;
https://www.besra.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Besra-Gold-Inc-September-2024-Quarterly-Activities-Report.pdf
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.
For further information, please contact:
Australasia
Michael Higginson
Company Secretary
Email: michael.higginson@besra.com
North America
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Mobile:+1 416 471 4494
Email: jim@besra.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228390
SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.