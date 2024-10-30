Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 octobre/October 2024) - The common shares of Integral Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Integral Metals Corp. is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium and germanium, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada, including the Northwest Territories and Manitoba, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its material property, the Kap Property, which is comprised of six contiguous claims located in the Northwest Territories.

Les actions ordinaires d'Integral Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Integral Metals Corp. est une société en phase d'exploration, engagée dans l'exploration minière de minéraux critiques, notamment le gallium et le germanium, dans le but de contribuer au développement d'une chaîne d'approvisionnement nationale pour ces minéraux. Integral détient des propriétés dans des juridictions favorables à l'exploitation minière au Canada, notamment dans les Territoires du Nord-Ouest et au Manitoba, où elle a reçu un soutien réglementaire pour ses efforts d'exploration. La Société se concentre actuellement sur l'exploration de sa propriété importante, la propriété Kap, qui comprend six claims contigus situés dans les Territoires du Nord-Ouest.

Issuer/Émetteur: Integral Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): INTG Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 28 830 334 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 23 843 334 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 45829L 10 7 ISIN: CA 45829L 10 7 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 31 OCT 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)