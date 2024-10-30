Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces the grant of an aggregate of 415,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Options have an exercise price of C$0.70. 200,000 Options were granted to an officer of the Company and are exercisable for five years from the date of grant and are subject to customary vesting conditions.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

