Olivebridge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - Evermore Pet Food, a trailblazer in the production of ethically sourced, human-grade pet food, is proud to announce its recognition with the "Good Chicken Award" from Compassion in World Farming (CIWF). This prestigious accolade celebrates Evermore's commitment to high animal welfare standards and was presented at the Good Farm Animal awards ceremony held in Paris on October 21, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by CIWF patron Deborah Meaden, a sustainable business advocate and television personality. Evermore's Co-Founder Hanna Mandelbaum was on hand to accept the award.

Deborah Meaden (L) presents the "Good Chicken Award" to Evermore Co-Founder Hanna Mandelbaum.

The CIWF Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards acknowledges companies that demonstrate a commitment to improving the welfare in their supply chains. The Good Chicken Award acknowledges Evermore's full achievement of the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) and underscores its place at the forefront of a broader movement, where demand for sustainable and ethically sourced products continues to rise. By setting such high standards for their meat suppliers, Evermore not only aims to enhance the lives of pets but has now surpassed sourcing commitments within both the pet food and human food supply chains. "We're excited to see how Evermore Pet Food will change the food system as the first commercially prepared food and second overall company in the world to fully implement the Better Chicken Commitment," says Anna Sostarecz, Food Business Manager at CIWF.

Founded in 2009 by Alison Blumberg and Hanna Mandelbaum, Evermore has been unwavering in its commitment to animal welfare and sustainability, operating under the philosophy that the quality of their ingredients directly impacts the health of both pets and the planet. This ethos has not only set Evermore apart in the pet food industry but has also earned it recognition on an international stage. "From day one animal welfare has been our top sourcing priority," says Mandelbaum. "We are truly honored to be recognized for this accomplishment. It inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a responsible pet food company."

As an independent, women-owned business, Evermore Pet Food continues to lead by example, demonstrating that ethical business practices and success can go hand in hand. As a pet food company that already holds multiple certifications for quality and transparency, this CIWF award marks a significant milestone in Evermore's journey, reinforcing its trustworthiness as a brand and position as a trailblazer in the pet food industry.

For more information about Evermore Pet Food and its commitment to sustainability and animal welfare, visit www.evermorepetfood.com.

Evermore Co-Founders Alison Blumberg (L) and Hanna Mandelbaum (R) visit the chicken that they source for their products.

About Evermore Pet Food, Inc.

Evermore is an independent, women-owned company that has been making ethically sourced, gently cooked food for dogs since 2009. Founders, Alison Blumberg and Hanna Mandelbaum, believe that we should feed our pets the way we should feed ourselves. Evermore makes human-grade pet food using responsibly sourced ingredients, with a focus on sustainability and animal welfare. Learn more about Evermore at www.evermorepetfood.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228384

SOURCE: Evermore Pet Food, Inc.