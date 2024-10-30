Enable Me LLC: Enable Me Says That as More People Experience Its Benefits, "I Hope This Becomes a Standard of Care" Is Now Among the Praises for the Vela Mammography Chair

The VELA Mammography Chair is the latest and most significant development in women's imaging in the U.S.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / The positive reviews and testimonials from users and others continue to be earned by the VELA Mammography Chair, with the latest endorsement coming from a respected television host who declared, "I hope this becomes a standard of care."

That comment from Sarasota WWSB ABC 7 morning show host Stephanie Roberts came after she tried out the VELA Mammography Chair with Senior VELA Product Specialist Richard Budd during a Breast Cancer Awareness Month segment on her show Oct. 23.

"They always tell you in your mammogram to be still, be still! I can be still a lot easier in this," said co-host Linda Carson, tapping the arm on the chair.

Both women acknowledged that seated mammography eliminates awkward positioning that is required in the standing position, "where you have to lean over and stretch out like this," declared Carson, leaning over and stretching out her arm.

"The VELA Mammography Chair is the latest and most significant development in women's imaging in the U.S.," said Mike Laky, President of Enable Me LLC, the VELA Medical company marketing the FDA-approved, class one medical device in the U.S.

FEATURES, VALUE AND BENEFITS

Important features that make the clinically designed, high-tech VELA chair unique are:

Lockable wheels that secure the chair and patient in place

Armrests that fold away for easy transfer from a wheelchair

Electric height and tilt adjustment for optimum positioning

An adjustable push bar that relieves stress and strain on the technologist, who no longer has to hold her patient in place, creating a healthier work environment and an aid in retention in an industry chronically short staffed

Easy transport for the patient from the waiting room to the exam room and out to discharge more quickly and safely than walking

VELA CHAIR "A GODSEND" AND "GREAT INVESTMENT"

"The VELA Chair has become a Godsend for this department," declared Kimberly Middleton, lead mammography technologist at Piedmont Health System's Rockdale County clinic in Georgia. "The VELA Chair makes my patients feel very comfortable and safe while getting their mammogram. She feels safe, and I feel safe."

"It has been a great investment for the company and also very beneficial for the patient and the technologist," observed Monica Heim, M.D., C.E.O. of Piedmont/Rockdale.

AVOIDING "CHALLENGING POSITIONS"

The electric height adjustment that better positions the patient for the mammogram avoids "challenging positions" for the mammographer, said Renee Jeria, Imaging Director of Sam Rodgers Medical Center in Kansas City.

"Just to see the effects it has had on our patients, when they look at the mammography chair, they know that we made an investment in them, that they matter to us," she commented.

