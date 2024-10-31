Jackette Knightley Music: SoCal Celebrations, Celebrities and Philanthropy Impacting US Presidential Election 2024

Year-round Events, Star Power and Fundraising Unite SoCal Residents to Get Out The Vote.

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / LGBTQ+ Americans suddenly find themselves the target of both political parties during this 2024 US Presidential Election. According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), over 90% of 13.9 million LGBTQ+ Americans are registered and motivated to vote. This has helped US VP Harris to gain a 67% lead over her opponent among this voting bloc.

Jackette Knightley Music: Hate's Got No Place

Jackette Knightley 2024 Album: Pride - Strongest of Strong

Human Rights Activist, Philanthropist and Entertainer, Jackette Knightley of Jackette Knightley Music (JKM), hosts SoCal Prides and entertains at large music festivals. She's witnessed first-hand the widespread Get Out The Vote efforts of LGBTQ+ communities at citywide events this year. She's donated a portion of proceeds from her 2024 album "Pride - Strongest of Strong" to vote.org in an attempt to increase voting.

Knightley will host Greater Palm Springs Pride Nov. 1-3 and perform in a star-studded lineup that includes Grammy-nominated Sister Sledge. Peabody and Emmy Winning Robert Iscove, Emmy Winning Carolyn Hennesy, Friday The 13th's Russell Todd and Mayor Ron DeHarte will also be in attendance. She'll also meet with a representative of HRC, an organization that's mobilized over 62M voters and turned the tide on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and hate. Knightley will host Palm Springs Dia De La Reina on Oct. 31 and her annual Queens and Kings for Causes All Holiday Charity Drive at participating Palm Springs venues Nov.-Dec. 2024 to benefit DAP Health, a local non-profit serving over 80K clients.

Knightley states, "Music is my life. My philanthropy is its echo. Hopefully, it creates a legacy of loving kindness to benefit others. There's no donation too big or small if it makes positive, lasting impact." In addition to keeping nightclub entertainers employed during Covid with online charity shows 2020-2021, Knightley has a history of working with some of the largest and long-standing SoCal Institutions like The Hollywood Museum, The Cities of West Hollywood, Burbank, Greater Palm Springs, Riverside, Orange County, San Diego, Laguna, local hospitals and non-profits like APLA Health, DAP Health, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Gay4Good while campaigning for year-round Pride events.

As seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, and news outlets around the globe, JKM has been collectively streamed over 1M times across all platforms. A portion of monthly proceeds go to charities representing the cause or condition of each awareness month. JKM is a 3x Hollywood Museum Honoree, 4x International Award Winner, 2x Anthem 2024 nominee, and GLAAD Media Award 2025 and Peabody Award 2025 candidate. As LGBTQ+ Ally and Emmy Winning Carolyn Hennesy says, "The generosity of Jackette Knightley Music is as well known as it is inspirational."

