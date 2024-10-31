San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the leading platform revolutionizing the way couples create prenuptial agreements, is excited to announce a new partnership with Plenty, a powerful tool designed to help couples optimize their financial and relationship health. This collaboration brings together two innovative platforms with a shared mission to support couples in managing their relationship and financial goals with confidence.

Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup, expressed her excitement for the collaboration, saying,

"At HelloPrenup, we're always looking for ways to enhance the value we provide to couples. Partnering with Plenty allows us to extend our support beyond prenuptial agreements, offering tools to help couples manage their relationships and finances in an accessible way. We believe this partnership will help strengthen relationships from the start."

Plenty provides couples with a platform that encourages open communication and proactive financial management. By offering a free subscription to all HelloPrenup customers for one week, Plenty and HelloPrenup are giving couples the resources they need to start their marriages on a solid foundation.

"We're excited to partner with HelloPrenup and share our mission of empowering couples to take charge of their financial futures together," said Emily Luk, CEO of Plenty. "With our combined efforts, we're giving couples the tools to foster better communication and financial transparency, which are essential elements for a healthy relationship."

For more information about the partnership and how to utilize these tools to strengthen your relationship, visit HelloPrenup.com or WithPlenty.com.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is the first digital platform created by attorneys to help couples create straightforward and affordable prenuptial agreements. By providing a user-friendly platform and a network of state-licensed attorneys, HelloPrenup empowers couples to take control of their financial future together. The company was started by award-winning Family Law attorney, Julia Rodgers, and backed by some of the country's top Family Law attorneys like Laura A. Wasser.

About Plenty

Plenty is a relationship and financial management platform designed to help couples navigate the complexities of their partnership, foster healthy communication, and build strong financial habits together. By offering tools and resources to improve relationship dynamics, Plenty empowers couples to create lasting and prosperous futures. The company is co-founded by Emily Luk, former founding team member of Stripe and backed by Wealthfront, Personal Capital, Carta, Opendoor, Homebase, Square, Postmates, and more.

