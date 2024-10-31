Siemens, the Munich-based technology giant, is set to significantly bolster its digital portfolio through the acquisition of US-based Altair Engineering for approximately $10 billion. This strategic move aims to strengthen Siemens' position in AI-powered design and simulation software, driving digital transformation forward. The deal, valued at $113 per share, is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. This expansion is projected to increase Siemens' digital business revenue by about 8%, equating to roughly €600 million, with long-term annual revenue growth anticipated to exceed $1 billion.

Financial Implications and Market Impact

The acquisition promises substantial benefits for Siemens, with cost synergies expected to improve operating results by over $150 million annually from the second year post-completion. This strategic investment is likely to influence Siemens' stock performance, as investors closely monitor the company's enhanced market position in the digital sector. The move is expected to positively impact earnings per share from the second year after closing, reinforcing Siemens' leadership in industrial software and artificial intelligence. As the tech giant expands its software portfolio, market observers anticipate potential shifts in Siemens' stock valuation, reflecting the company's strengthened competitive stance in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

