Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF)
Name of entity
Barton Gold Holdings Limited
ABN
36 633 442 618
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Kenneth Williams
Date of last notice
18 July 2024
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Share held by HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited as custodian for Henri Investments Pty Ltd ATF Balmoral Investments Super Fund.
Mr Williams is a director of Henri Investments Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the Balmoral Investments Super Fund.
Date of change
30 October 2024
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
750,000 Unlisted Options, exercisable at $0.375 each on or before 15 March 2025.
18,491 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 12 January 2026
16,683 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 13 April 2026
13,902 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 26 July 2026
18,863 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 11 October 2026
14,577 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 16 January 2027
13,857 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 17 April 2027
13,060 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 18 July 2027
Class
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares)
Number acquired
330,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$0.2907 per Share
No. of securities held after change
Direct
750,000 Unlisted Options, exercisable at $0.375 each on or before 15 March 2025.
18,491 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 12 January 2026
16,683 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 13 April 2026
13,902 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 26 July 2026
18,863 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 11 October 2026
14,577 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 16 January 2027
13,857 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 17 April 2027
13,060 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 18 July 2027
Indirect
330,000 Shares1
Nature of change
On market trade
SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited
