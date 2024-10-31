Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF)

Name of entity Barton Gold Holdings Limited ABN 36 633 442 618

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kenneth Williams Date of last notice 18 July 2024

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Share held by HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited as custodian for Henri Investments Pty Ltd ATF Balmoral Investments Super Fund. Mr Williams is a director of Henri Investments Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the Balmoral Investments Super Fund. Date of change 30 October 2024 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 750,000 Unlisted Options, exercisable at $0.375 each on or before 15 March 2025. 18,491 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 12 January 2026 16,683 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 13 April 2026 13,902 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 26 July 2026 18,863 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 11 October 2026 14,577 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 16 January 2027 13,857 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 17 April 2027 13,060 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 18 July 2027 Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (Shares) Number acquired 330,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $0.2907 per Share No. of securities held after change Direct 750,000 Unlisted Options, exercisable at $0.375 each on or before 15 March 2025. 18,491 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 12 January 2026 16,683 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 13 April 2026 13,902 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 26 July 2026 18,863 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 11 October 2026 14,577 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 16 January 2027 13,857 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 17 April 2027 13,060 Unlisted Options, exercisable for nil cash consideration on or before 18 July 2027 Indirect 330,000 Shares1 Held by HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited as custodian for Henri Investments Pty Ltd ATF Balmoral Investments Super Fund. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No. If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

