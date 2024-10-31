Airbus, the European aerospace giant, demonstrated remarkable resilience in the third quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst expectations despite a complex business environment. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue to €15.7 billion, while adjusted EBIT soared by 39% to €1.41 billion. Net profit climbed 22% to €983 million, translating to €1.24 per share. These impressive figures underscore Airbus's ability to navigate geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions effectively. The positive performance was reflected in the stock market, with Airbus shares rising by 2.91% to €144.34 at one point during trading.

Future Outlook and Strategic Expansion

Looking ahead, Airbus maintains its 2024 forecast, aiming to deliver 770 aircraft and achieve an adjusted EBIT of €5.5 billion. This outlook, though slightly adjusted from initial projections, signals management's confidence in the company's adaptability. In a strategic move to strengthen its market position in the Middle East, Airbus has inked a significant agreement with Saudi Arabia. While specifics remain undisclosed, this development could open new avenues for growth. Investors are now eagerly anticipating the Q4 2024 results, scheduled for release on February 13, 2025, which could further influence the stock's trajectory. Analysts currently project an average target price of €160.33 for Airbus shares, indicating potential upside.

Ad

Fresh Airbus information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Airbus analysis...