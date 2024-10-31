Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
31.10.2024 06:16 Uhr
Amid Rising Costs, XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card Making a Difference at 68,000 Pharmacies Across America: A Game-Changer for Individuals and Organizations Alike

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rising costs in the U.S., the XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card is providing Americans with much-needed relief on medication expenses. Accepted at over 68,000 pharmacies, including major chains like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS, the card offers savings of up to 80% on prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, free to download on the XRPH app with no hidden fees or subscription costs.

Amid Rising Costs, XRP Healthcare Prescription Savings Card Making a Difference at 68,000 Pharmacies Across America: A Game-Changer for Individuals and Organizations Alike

While not a complete solution for financial pressures, the card delivers meaningful savings on repeat medications, especially for those managing chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental health.

"With financial pressures mounting, our Prescription Savings Card offers a simple, no-cost solution to help families reduce their prescription expenses," says Kain Roomes, CEO of XRP Healthcare.

Supported by AI-driven guidance through the XRPH app, users can access reliable healthcare information and personalized insights. This digital platform ensures access to trusted advice on managing health concerns affordably, bridging a critical gap in healthcare.

Since launching in 2022, XRP Healthcare has successfully delivered on each phase of its growth roadmap, making significant strides in enhancing healthcare access.

Entering the final quarter of 2024 with strong momentum, XRP Healthcare is set to close the year with impactful mergers and acquisitions in underserved markets like Uganda, furthering its mission to improve healthcare access in emerging regions.

This growth positions the company as a leader in delivering cost-effective healthcare solutions to both established and developing markets.

"Expanding into Uganda represents a pivotal step toward our vision of a truly global healthcare ecosystem," adds COO Laban Roomes, with a focus on strengthening affordable healthcare options in underserved markets.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first pharma and healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, leveraging blockchain and AI to transform access to affordable healthcare globally. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and Uganda, XRP Healthcare offers solutions like the Prescription Savings Card and an AI-powered chatbot, aimed at making healthcare accessible worldwide. The company's token, XRPH, is paired with USDT and listed on multiple reputable CEX exchanges, driving innovation in the digital and healthcare sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544773/XRP_Healthcare.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

XRP Healthcare Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amid-rising-costs-xrp-healthcare-prescription-savings-card-making-a-difference-at-68-000-pharmacies-across-america-a-game-changer-for-individuals-and-organizations-alike-302291875.html

