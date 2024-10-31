Tesla's recent unveiling of its robotaxi aspirations has elicited diverse responses from the financial sector. While some analysts view this move as a significant step towards autonomous driving, the majority of market participants remain cautious. Critics point to the lack of concrete timelines and clear objectives, with Tesla's approach seeming behind competitors who are already conducting over 150,000 driverless trips weekly. The company's camera-based autonomous driving strategy, diverging from rivals' proven sensor technology, has raised doubts among experts about its reliability. Despite these uncertainties, Tesla's immediate market position and stock performance continue to hinge on vehicle deliveries and profit margins in its automotive business.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Tesla's stock experienced a modest uptick on NASDAQ, climbing 0.8 percent to $261.54. The company's recent quarterly results revealed an earnings increase from $0.58 to $0.68 per share, with revenue growing by 7.85 percent to $25.18 billion. Analysts project earnings of $2.39 per share for the full year 2024. However, the average price target for Tesla stock stands at $205.75, below current levels, indicating a cautious assessment of the company's future market position. The upcoming fourth-quarter 2024 financial results presentation, expected on January 22, 2025, is eagerly anticipated by investors and analysts alike.

