Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A2PEFW | ISIN: KYG2588M1006 | Ticker-Symbol: PH4
Tradegate
31.10.24
08:52 Uhr
0,254 Euro
+0,014
+5,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CSTONE PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSTONE PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2420,25408:55
0,2420,25408:52
CStone Announces MHRA Approval of Sugemalimab for First-Line Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the UK

  • This approval marks the second international marketing authorization for sugemalimab outside of China, following its recent approval by the European Commission.
  • The approval is based on results from the Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 clinical trial, which demonstrated that sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in treatment-naive patients with metastatic NSCLC.
  • Long-term survival data from the GEMSTONE-302 study were presented at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting.
  • CStone is actively communicating with regulatory authorities, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for marketing authorization applications for additional indications of sugemalimab.
  • CStone has entered into a strategic commercialization partnership with Ewopharma for sugemalimab in Central & Eastern Europe and Switzerland, with further collaborations expected soon in regions including Western Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2616), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of anti-cancer therapies, today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved sugemalimab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without EGFR-sensitive mutations or ALK, ROS1, RET genomic alterations. This marks the second overseas approval for sugemalimab following its recent authorization by the European Commission.

Dr. Jason Yang, CEO, President of R&D and Executive Director of the Board at CStone, said, "This approval is a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. Sugemalimab is the first domestic anti-PD-L1 antibody to receive approval outside of China and has already entered the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market, the EU. Now, with the UK approval, sugemalimab continued to expand its presence in the European market. The long-term survival data, recently presented at this year's ESMO Congress, further confirmed sugemalimab's value in the frontline treatment landscape for metastatic NSCLC."

Dr. Yang added, "We are actively pursuing additional partnerships across Western Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Canada, and expect to finalize some of these agreements shortly. Meanwhile, we are communicating with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other agencies for additional regulatory applications for other sugemalimab indications, including Stage III NSCLC, first-line gastric cancer, and first-line esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, aiming to bring innovative treatment options to more patients globally."

The MHRA's approval is primarily based on the data from GEMSTONE-302, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 trial. The study demonstrated that sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy significantly prolonged progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to placebo combined with chemotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with metastatic NSCLC. Study results have been published in The Lancet Oncology and Nature Cancer, and have been presented at multiple international academic conferences in both oral and poster sessions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cstone-announces-mhra-approval-of-sugemalimab-for-first-line-treatment-of-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-nsclc-in-the-uk-302292575.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.