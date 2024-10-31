Augmentum Fintech plc - Proposed acquisition of FullCircl by nCino

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Proposed acquisition of FullCircl by nCino

Augmentum's seventh exit at or above last published valuation



Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, notes the announcement by nCino, the NASDAQ listed US digital banking platform, that it has agreed to acquire FullCircl, the RegTech platform and a portfolio investment of the Company.

The transaction implies a valuation of the Company's investment in FullCircl of £6.0 million subject to final adjustments, which represents a 75% increase on the last published valuation of £3.4 million as at 31 March 2024.

The Company first acquired its interest in FullCircl in August 2018 with an initial £2.0 million investment in DueDil, with follow-on investments totalling £1.6 million made in June 2019, August 2020, and most recently in July 2021 as part of the formation of FullCircl through the merger of DueDil and Artesian Solutions.

The realisation is Augmentum's seventh exit, all of which have been at or above the last published valuation.

This announcement does not constitute or describe an updated NAV of the Company.

