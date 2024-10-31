Augmentum Fintech plc - Proposed acquisition of FullCircl by nCino
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
31 October 2024
Augmentum Fintech plc
Proposed acquisition of FullCircl by nCino
Augmentum's seventh exit at or above last published valuation
Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, notes the announcement by nCino, the NASDAQ listed US digital banking platform, that it has agreed to acquire FullCircl, the RegTech platform and a portfolio investment of the Company.
The transaction implies a valuation of the Company's investment in FullCircl of £6.0 million subject to final adjustments, which represents a 75% increase on the last published valuation of £3.4 million as at 31 March 2024.
The Company first acquired its interest in FullCircl in August 2018 with an initial £2.0 million investment in DueDil, with follow-on investments totalling £1.6 million made in June 2019, August 2020, and most recently in July 2021 as part of the formation of FullCircl through the merger of DueDil and Artesian Solutions.
The realisation is Augmentum's seventh exit, all of which have been at or above the last published valuation.
This announcement does not constitute or describe an updated NAV of the Company.
About Augmentum Fintech
Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.