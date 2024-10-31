Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - AdPlayer.Pro, an international provider of online video advertising technologies, has introduced its Video Submodule for companies on the Supply side that monetize editorial inventory with Prebid Demand.





AdPlayer.Pro Online Video Ad Tech Provider Releases Video Submodule for Prebid.js

According to the company's announcement, the newly-launched AdPlayer.Pro Video Submodule ensures the seamless integration of Prebid.js video ads into publishers' digital properties, enabling the outstream video player to launch on-page only when Prebid can load the ad directly into the player, when the auction is complete. This helps optimize page load times, while ultimately securing the smoother, more efficient programmatic ad sale process for all stakeholders.

According to Natalie Romankina, the AdPlayer.Pro CEO, the company's Video Submodule, specifically designed for no content/standalone video ads (also known as: outstream) has been under development for several months, strategically timed for release ahead of the upcoming Holiday season.

"Becoming a member of the Prebid community is a milestone for AdPlayer.Pro, and we're thrilled to be able to continually innovate for online businesses working with Prebid.js. Namely, our Video Submodule is designed for tech-savvy publishers, who have already implemented Prebid.js on their websites and are seeking to simplify their operational routine, while maintaining efficient inventory monetization through Prebid.js," she explained.

As Ms. Romankina also noted, although the AdPlayer.Pro Submodule for Prebid.js has just been launched, the initial feedback from partners has been positive, promising a strong start for this company's tech solution. She also hinted at new functional upgrades within the AdPlayer.Pro flagship products in the upcoming quarters.

About AdPlayer.Pro

Founded in 2016, AdPlayer.Pro has already distinguished itself in the crowded digital video ad market by being able to meet the ever-changing industry needs with a broad range of innovative video advertising tech solutions.

