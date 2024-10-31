OTAQ Plc: Board Changes

DJ Board Changes

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Board Changes 31-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2024 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ" or the "Company") Board Changes OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors ("the Board"): Harald Rotsch has stepped down from the Board but will continue to act as Chief Technology Officer in a non-Board capacity, while Sarah Stoten has resigned her position as Non-Executive Director, both with immediate effect. Both Harald and Sarah have voluntarily resigned their positions in recognition of the cost cutting measures already implemented by the Company, measures which they view appropriate to extend to all levels. While Harald will remain with the Company, Sarah has kindly offered to support a smooth transition. It is the Board's view that it will retain the expertise needed to service the near-term needs of the Group, best positioning OTAQ for long-term success and maintaining suitable corporate governance. Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to sincerely thank both Harry and Sarah for their valuable contributions to OTAQ during their tenure on the Board. We are pleased that Harry will continue in his current role and we will retain his extensive expertise and industry knowledge within OTAQ. I also extend our best wishes to Sarah in her future endeavours and thank her for continued support as we transition to a leaner business and establish solid platform from which we can then grow. "As we made clear when reporting our Interim results, the changes we make today will enable OTAQ to succeed in servicing the aquaculture and offshore markets with our innovative technology solutions and realise long-term growth." Enquiries: OTAQ PLC +44 (0) 1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Walbrook PR Limited - PR 07971221972 or 07748325236 Tom Cooper / Nick Rome OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

