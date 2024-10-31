BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January-September 2024

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) "Progress to date brings the company one step closer to addressing the needs for new treatment solutions for patients. As part of our Q3 report, we are today pleased to present continued positive data from the Phase 1 part of the study with BI-1206 as a subcutaneous (SC) formulation for the treatment of NHL. We now have another complete response (CR) and another partial response (PR), adding to the already promising response levels (1 CR, 2 PR) presented at EHA in June this year. In addition, the recent efficacy data in CTCL and solid tumors with BI-1808 administered as monotherapy are compelling." - Martin Welschof CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER

• (R) Additional positive efficacy data with single agent BI-1808 from the Phase 2a anti-TNFR2 program; CTCL cohort showed three PR and one SD out of four evaluable patients.

• First patient enrolled in Phase 2a triple combination arm of BI-1206, rituximab and Calquence® for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The subcutaneous formulation (SC) of BI-1206 selected.

• Notice of Allowance received from USPTO for BI-1910 patent application.

• New clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement signed with MSD to evaluate BI-1607, the company's second anti-FcyRIIB antibody in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and ipilimumab.

• Two programs presented at ESMO 2024:

» Status update for the ongoing Phase 1/2a study with the company's second anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910.

» Results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial with the oncolytic virus BT-001 armed with BioInvent's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, showing promising antitumor activity in patients with solid tumors that had failed previous treatments.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

• Additional positive data from the Phase 1 part of the study with BI-1206 as a SC formulation for the treatment of NHL. Clinical responses adding to a total of two CRs, three PRs and three SDs out of nine evaluable patients.

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION



Third quarter 2024

• Net sales SEK 12.8 (26.8) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -97.2 (-71.1) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.48 (-1.08)

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -97.0 (-106.2) million.

January - September 2024

• Net sales SEK 23.3 (56.1) million.

• Profit/loss after tax SEK -312.5 (-233.1) million.

• Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -4.75 (-3.55).

• Cash flow from operating activities SEK -282.2 (-269.3) million.

• Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of September 30, 2024: SEK 979.2 (1,357.5) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT JAN - SEP 2024

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Thursday October 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm CET

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bioinvent-q3-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048633

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

