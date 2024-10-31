Anzeige
Samstag, 02.11.2024
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
31.10.2024 08:42 Uhr
Kyoto Group AS: Second European Heatcube installation at KALL Ingredients nears completion

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyoto Group is thrilled to announce rapid progress on our second European Heatcube installation at KALL Ingredients in Hungary. This milestone brings us closer to decarbonizing industrial steam by delivering renewable thermal energy solutions and driving impactful change in how industries harness sustainable power.

A Strong Partnership Fueling Progress

The collaboration between KALL Ingredients and Kyoto Group is driving this Hungarian Heatcube project forward. This partnership exemplifies how industries can unite to achieve sustainability goals, accelerating progress and innovation towards a greener future.

Engineering Achievements and Structural Completeness

This Heatcube project has reached significant engineering milestones, with 95% of the engineering work now completed. The structural framework of Heatcube itself is now fully constructed, marking a pivotal point in the project's development.

This achievement showcases our engineering team's meticulous planning and execution, reflecting our commitment to high-quality, reliable thermal energy storage solutions.

Installation of Key Components

We have successfully installed critical components, including the steam generator system (SGS), 8 molten salt tanks, drain tank, heaters, transformers, electrical house, pumps, panels and the battery management system.

Each of these components plays a vital role in ensuring the efficient operation of Heatcube, contributing to its ability to provide a constant flow of decarbonized steam. The installation of these key elements marks a significant leap forward in our mission to decarbonize industrial energy consumption.

Final Stages of Construction

As we approach the final stages of construction, progress remains strong. The medium voltage (MV) structure and the building for the MV switch gear have been completed. Additionally, work has begun on the heater and heat tracing panels, along with the pre-fabrication of the mechanical components. These developments are laying the groundwork for the next phase of the project.

Paving the Way for Renewable Thermal Energy

The milestones achieved in the KALL Ingredients Heatcube project bring us closer to our overarching mission of empowering industries with renewable thermal energy. By providing KALL Ingredients with a reliable and cost-effective source of decarbonized steam, we are demonstrating the viability and benefits of our Heatcube solution and Heat as a Service (HaaS) offering.

Each advancement in this project highlights the potential of renewable energy for industrial applications. Together, we are building a sustainable future, one milestone at a time.

Take a tour of Heatcube at KALL Ingredients here

For further information, please contact:
Håvard Haukdal, Kyoto Group CFO
havard.haukdal@kyotogroup.no
+47 48 10 65 69

About Kyoto Group

Kyoto Group is a leading thermal energy storage (TES) company committed to decarbonizing industrial heat with its innovative solution, Heatcube. Industrial heat production is responsible for 40% of global carbon emissions-primarily driven by fossil fuels-but this often-overlooked emitter can be decarbonized today with Heatcube.

Heatcube provides a sustainable, cost-effective, plug-and-play solution that efficiently captures and stores renewable energy, converting it into electricity-powered heat to generate steam for industrial applications. Kyoto Group is on a mission to empower industries with renewable thermal energy, paving the way for a world powered by nature.

Founded in 2016, Kyoto Group has offices in Oslo, Norway, and Seville, Spain, and operates through subsidiaries in Denmark. Our principal owner, Glentra, a leading Danish energy fund, drives the green transition through innovative decarbonization and energy efficiency technologies. Visit us at www.kyotogroup.no and follow us on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kyoto-group-as/r/second-european-heatcube-installation-at-kall-ingredients-nears-completion,c4051895

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20557/4051895/3086288.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/kyoto-group-as/i/oct-kall-01,c3347622

Oct KALL 01

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/second-european-heatcube-installation-at-kall-ingredients-nears-completion-302292621.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
