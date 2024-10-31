Geberit, the Swiss sanitary technology giant, has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of a challenging European construction market. For the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year, the company reported a net sales increase of 0.4% to 2.40 billion Swiss francs, with currency-adjusted growth reaching an impressive 3.1%. The third quarter was particularly strong, showing a 4.7% sales boost. Geberit's EBITDA margin slightly improved by 10 basis points to 31.4%, underscoring the company's ability to maintain profitability in difficult times.

Optimistic Outlook and Market Position

Given the robust performance, Geberit's management has raised its full-year 2024 forecast, now expecting revenue growth of 1-2% in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 29.5%. This positive outlook is based on solid development in most markets and the company's capacity to achieve volume growth despite a declining construction industry. With a market capitalization of 19.3 billion euros, Geberit remains a heavyweight in the Swiss stock market. The company plans to distribute a dividend of 12.70 euros per share for the current fiscal year, offering an attractive dividend yield of 2.62%.

