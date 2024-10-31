First Solar fell short of third-quarter revenue expectations, lowering its 2025 guidance. The US thin-film solar manufacturer cited slower project execution as a factor affecting revenue. From pv magazine USA First Solar released its third-quarter 2024 earnings, missing revenue expectations and slightly lowering its full-year 2024 guidance. The US solar panel maker reported $887 million of revenue, 17. 6% below forecasts, with earnings per share of $2. 91 - about 8% lower than expected. The company adjusted its full-year revenue forecast to $4. 1 billion to $4. 25 billion, down from the previous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...