MOKKOJI KOREA ignites the enthusiasm for K-culture in Hungary, ending with a great success and huge attention from local media

Largest-ever K-culture experience booths with participants from 7 organizations and 33 companies

The 2024 MOKKOJI KOREA came to a successful end on October 6, 2024 (Sunday) in Budapest, Hungary. Hosted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and organized by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), the event attracted 12,473 visitors, while 7,189 enthusiastic fans gathered to enjoy the K-pop concert.

It drew significant attention from local media including Index, Hír TV, and Pestidivat.hu covering MOKKOJI KOREA 2024. They praised the event, saying, "The power of K-culture was palpable, with MOKKOJI KOREA at the heart of it."

With record participation of 40 organizations and companies, this comprehensive Hallyu experience boosted exports across related industries

This year's event attracted 40 organizations and companies, including LG Electronics, KIA Hungary, and Korean Air, showcasing diverse aspects of Korean lifestyle. Notably, through close collaboration with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), MOKKOJI KOREA facilitated exports for 20 Korean companies in food and cosmetics, achieving a total trade volume worth approximately USD 290,000.

At the event, interactive activities were met with great enthusiasm such as True or False quizzes and the popular game 'Red Light, Green Light,' designed to introduce Korean foods, traditional culture, and media content. The event also showcased exhibitions spotlighting popular Korean dramas like 'Queen of Tears,' Korean food tastings, and traditional games, offering visitors various ways to experience Korean culture.

MOKKOJI CONCERT: Electrifying Performances by SUNMI, AB6IX, and Dreamcatcher

The MOKKOJI CONCERT, the highlight of the event, featured unforgettable performances by K-pop stars SUNMI, AB6IX, and Dreamcatcher for Hungarian fans. A special talk session enabled direct interaction between the artists and fans, highlighting cultural similarities between Korea and Hungary and offering a meaningful opportunity to naturally learn about Korean culture.

Park Chang Sik, President of KOFICE, said, "MOKKOJI KOREA has established itself as a comprehensive cultural festival that communicates the diversity of Korean culture beyond K-pop. It is particularly encouraging to see the culture-industry synergies created through collaboration with local companies."

Details about MOKKOJI KOREA are available on the official website or through the event's SNS channels.

