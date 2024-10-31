Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG: Healthcare Holding Schweiz/Winterberg Acquire MVB Medizintechnik AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a Prominent Swiss Medtech Services and Distribution Group Managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, Expands its Portfolio with the Acquisition of MVB Medizintechnik AG based in Frick.

BAAR, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG ("Healthcare Holding") has successfully completed the acquisition of MVB Medizintechnik AG ("MVB"), enhancing its portfolio with specialized expertise in cardiotocography for gynecology and obstetrics, alongside innovative products in shock wave therapy, thereby strengthening its market position in both women's health and therapeutic devices.

Fabian Kroeher, President of the Board of Healthcare Holding Schweiz and Partner at Winterberg Advisory GmbH, stated, "We are excited to welcome MVB Medizintechnik AG into the Healthcare Holding family. This acquisition not only broadens our product offerings but also enhances our capability to deliver tailored solutions to our customers. The integration of MVB's specialized knowledge and innovative products will significantly contribute to our growth strategy."

Both Günter Dreikorn and Henry Brülhart, the previous owners of MVB, will remain with the company to ensure continuity and maintain the high standards of service that MVB's customers have come to expect.

"I am very pleased that we found a new home for MVB, which will provide us with everything to thrive and even accelerate our growth," said Günter Dreikorn. "This partnership will allow us to leverage combined strengths and resources, ultimately making us even better to serve our customers at the highest standards."

With this acquisition, Healthcare Holding Schweiz reinforces its position as the market leader in Medtech services and distribution in Switzerland. Already managing a diverse portfolio, the company continues to showcase its strategic expertise and commitment to excellence, driving sustained growth and innovation in the Swiss healthcare sector.

About MVB Medizintechnik AG

MVB Medizintechnik AG, based in Frick, Switzerland, is a specialized distributor in the fields of cardiotocography (CTG) for gynecology and obstetrics, and shock wave therapy, offering a range of CTG products and other gynecological devices, as well as advanced shock wave devices and other innovative products for women's health.

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

As a leading player in the Swiss Medtech services and distribution sector, Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG based in Baar, Switzerland is focused on growing its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. It is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, aspiring to redefine industry standards with state-of-the-art solutions and exceptional service. To date, the group has acquired Senectovia Medizinaltechnik AG based in Urdorf, Winther Medical AG based in Baar, Mikrona Group AG based in Schlieren with its business units Mikrona and Ortho Walker, MCM Medsys AG based in Solothurn, and Naropa Reha AG based in Staad, St. Gallen.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Gruenwald, Germany, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages Private Equity investment funds, mainly concentrating on Small and Midcap Buy and Build platforms such as Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG. Winterberg Group AG, located in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office that invests in Small and Midcap Private Equity, along with selective ventures in real estate and other asset classes.

For further information about MVB Medizintechnik AG visit www.mvb-med.ch

For further information Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, please visit www.healthcare-holding.ch

For Healthcare Holding's portfolio companies visit www.senectovia.ch, www.winthermedical.ch, www.mikrona.ch, www.orthowalker.ch, www.mcm-medsys.ch and www.naropa-reha.ch

For further information about Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG, please visit www.winterberg.group

This press release is prepared and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG.

For media inquiries, please contact presse@healthcare-holding.ch, +4915118859825

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544605/Healthcare_Holding_MVB_Acquisition.jpg



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-holding-schweizwinterberg-acquire-mvb-medizintechnik-ag-302291719.html