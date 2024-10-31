Origin Energy has started building the second stage of its AUS 450 million ($295. 7 million), 240 MW/1,030 MWh four-hour duration battery at the Eraring Power Station, 120 km north of Sydney, Australia. From pv magazine Australia Construction has begun on the AUD 450 million second stage of a 1,030 MWh, four-hour grid-forming battery at Eraring Power Station. The second stage will add a 240 MW, 1,030 MWh battery system to the 460 MW, 1,073 MWh first-stage battery expected to go online by late 2025. Wärtsilä will supply the battery equipment for the second stage, using its Quantum High Energy (QuantumHE) ...

