Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2024 09:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bonzun AB (publ) is updated

On November 20, 2023, Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation
status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
Company's financial position. 

On October 30, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has entered into an agreement for a reverse takeover of Acenta AS. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (BONZUN, ISIN code
SE0017082506, order book ID 101907). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
