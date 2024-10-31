Developed by Spanish scientists, the proposed model is intended to reduce yield losses caused by the fact that north-south aligned single-axis trackers are often deployed on uneven east-west slopes. Researchers at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) have created a two-dimensional (2D) modeling tool for the deployment of large-scale bifacial PV plants using single-axis trackers over terrain of arbitrary orientation and slope. The proposed model is intended to reduce yield losses caused by the fact that north-south aligned single-axis trackers are often deployed on uneven east-west slopes. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...