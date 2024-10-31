Enhancing network diversity and fibre capacity availability between data centres in the region

The latest route in a system of state-of-the art fibre infrastructure across the critical FLAP-D region (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin) Europe's largest data centre markets

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has delivered its next Super Highway to market a shorter and more direct long haul fibre route from Frankfurt to Paris. This follows the delivery of euNetworks' new Super Highway from Amsterdam to Frankfurt earlier this month. With this new critical infrastructure route, euNetworks is continuing its commitment to deliver the regions' next generation of critical bandwidth, vital to supporting the bandwidth demands from customers today and the exponential bandwidth demand that technology will drive in the future. euNetworks' new Super Highway system of long haul networks is the only new modern fibre network system live today that connects all the data centres across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin (FLAP-D).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241031341202/en/

euNetworks networks and Super Highways (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Frankfurt to Paris Super Highway was designed to meet the ongoing and significant demand for bandwidth between these two cities two major data centre and cloud regions in Europe. It integrates with euNetworks' densely fibred metro networks in Frankfurt and Paris, offering the flexibility to directly connect to over 100 key data centres in those cities, as well as the seamless onward connection on euNetworks' long haul and metro footprint to the other 445 data centres that euNetworks connects in Europe. The enhanced diversity coupled with the latest fibre technology that has been deployed, and euNetworks' continued focus on carbon reduction across its footprint, has delivered a truly unique network route for customers.

What makes this new Super Highway different?

A shorter, more direct route: Twenty percent shorter than traditional routes passing via Strasbourg, resulting in a significant reduction in latency, a critical factor in high-speed data transfer.

Twenty percent shorter than traditional routes passing via Strasbourg, resulting in a significant reduction in latency, a critical factor in high-speed data transfer. Enhanced network diversity: This Super Highway avoids bandwidth bottlenecks approaching both Paris and Frankfurt. It bypasses network traffic from Paris routes to Marseille and Brussels, and Frankfurt routes through the Rhine Valley, which serve Zurich, Milan, and Vienna. This ensures greater route diversity and reliability for customers.

This Super Highway avoids bandwidth bottlenecks approaching both Paris and Frankfurt. It bypasses network traffic from Paris routes to Marseille and Brussels, and Frankfurt routes through the Rhine Valley, which serve Zurich, Milan, and Vienna. This ensures greater route diversity and reliability for customers. High performance and highly efficient: The combination of low-loss fibre and a shorter route has enhanced network performance and efficiency. This allows for higher bandwidth per fibre pair and higher modulations on transponders, resulting in highly efficient Super Channels.

The combination of low-loss fibre and a shorter route has enhanced network performance and efficiency. This allows for higher bandwidth per fibre pair and higher modulations on transponders, resulting in highly efficient Super Channels. Fewer, more power-efficient In-Line Amplifiers sites (ILAs): The latest fibre type that has been deployed has enabled optimal, wider spacing between ILA sites, reducing the number of these required to seven. This streamlined the network build, and it has also reduced power consumption both during construction and now in operation. The new ILAs are equipped with highly power-efficient cooling systems, cutting power demands and further reducing the route's carbon footprint.

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks, said, "Our latest Super Highway adds another important route to what is a platform of foundational critical infrastructure for Europe's future. I'm immensely proud of the teams' ability to deliver our Super Highways. Designing, building and delivering fibre networks in the European market today is no less challenging than it was twenty years ago, when many fibre networks were initially built out. These new modern fibre networks, our Super Highways, are vital for our customers now and for the future."

Dean added, "The Frankfurt to Paris route is unique in its routing, innovative in design and build and it brings substantial new data centre to data centre fibre capacity to the European market. The FLAP-D region is our first Super Highway priority, with further network to be delivered in the coming weeks, and more network in the design, planning and build stages."

Super Highways are new and uniquely routed state-of-the-art fibre networks. The Frankfurt to Paris Super Highway joins euNetworks' existing Super Highway networks, which include the Dublin to London route (featuring the subsea cable Rockabill), London to Amsterdam (with subsea cable Scylla), and Amsterdam to Frankfurt. They are all owned and operated by euNetworks.

euNetworks builds and invests in city and long haul fibre networks to connect key European data centres and data hubs. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 18 cities as well as a highly differentiated long haul network that spans 46,100 route kilometres across 17 countries. As a specialist in the sector, euNetworks continues to grow and invest in partnership with its customers, supporting new technologies and deepening its unique fibre networks in Europe. These investments fuel the company's growth.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241031341202/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Britt Chief Marketing Officer euNetworks

hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email

+44 7717 896 446 mobile