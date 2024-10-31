Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Vega Auto Accessories Pvt Ltd: AXOR Makes a Grand Debut at EICMA 2024, Milan: A Global Stage for Innovation and Rider Safety

BELGAUM, India, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXOR, a leading international helmet brand and a subsidiary of the renowned VEGA Auto, is gearing up for its much-anticipated debut at EICMA 2024, the world's largest motorcycle exhibition held in Milan, Italy. This marks a significant milestone for AXOR, showcasing its commitment to safety, style, and cutting-edge technology on a global platform.

Axor Logo

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition:

Founded in 2015, AXOR has rapidly established itself as a trusted brand for motorcycle enthusiasts across 35 countries. With a focus on high-quality protective gear and accessories, AXOR prioritizes rider safety and exceptional riding experiences.

EICMA 2024: A Platform for Innovation and Connection

EICMA offers AXOR the perfect stage to present its latest advancements to a global audience. This prestigious event attracts not only motorcycle enthusiasts but also industry experts and distributors, creating a unique opportunity for brand exposure and networking.

Elevating Rider Experience: Unveiling the Latest Innovations

AXOR's presence at EICMA signifies a dedication to pushing boundaries in helmet technology and rider protection. Visitors to the AXOR booth (Hall 24, Booth Number E82) will be treated to a showcase the handcrafted leather retro series of the brand's newest innovations, including:

• Brutale

• Saber

• Dominator

• Rogue

Expanding Reach and Forging Partnerships:

AXOR's participation in EICMA reflects its ambition to widen its footprint in the global market. The event presents a strategic opportunity to connect with potential distributors and strengthen existing partnerships, further solidifying AXOR's position as a major player in the motorcycle helmet industry.

A Brand Built on Quality and Innovation:

Since its inception, AXOR has prioritized rigorous testing and certification processes to ensure global compliance. This unwavering focus on quality, coupled with a rapidly expanding global presence, positions AXOR as a brand synonymous with excellence and rider safety.

Experience AXOR at EICMA 2024:

Attendees at EICMA 2024 are invited to visit AXOR's booth (Hall 24, Booth Number E82) to experience firsthand the brand's innovative approach to rider protection. AXOR is committed to fostering lasting connections with industry stakeholders and riders alike, all while reinforcing its brand promise of excellence, safety, and unparalleled comfort.

For more information on AXOR and its participation in EICMA 2024, please visit www.axorhelmets.com

Contact: Qurrattulain Choudhary, qurrattulain@vegaauto.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544619/Axor_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axor-makes-a-grand-debut-at-eicma-2024-milan-a-global-stage-for-innovation-and-rider-safety-302291899.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
