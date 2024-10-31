Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shanghai gears up to build digital, intelligent & green int'l shipping center

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai, an east China business hub, is gearing up to build itself into a digital, intelligent and green international shipping center.

Currently, quality shipping-related resources are clustering at a faster pace in Shanghai, including related R&D, manufacturing and supplies of financial services, green energy and smart systems as well.

These largely correspond to its endeavors to craft a new highland for pooling high-end shipping services and improve distribution of shipping resources globally.

Last year, container throughput of Shanghai Port reached nearly 49.16 million TEUs, ranking for the 14th consecutive year the first around the world, which helped Shanghai secure the third position among its global peers in international shipping center ranking.

The eye-catching logistics brought naturally mushrooming data flow-based financial products for the city.

Up to now, China's first shipping futures product, containerized freight index (Europe service) futures, which was officially listed and traded in Shanghai since 2023, has become an important vehicle for global shipping market to fend off risks.

In fostering digital shipping, the city put online the 1.0 version of international container transport online service platform. Last year, the block chain technologies-based electronic release platform for goods at Shanghai Port handled 356,400 bills of lading, up 21 percent on year.

In the future, Shanghai will continue to shore up local shipping service capacity. In late October, China's Ministry of Transport inked new memorandums with Shanghai municipal government to cooperate to improve Shanghai international shipping center's influence.

Yu Fulin, head of Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, said Shanghai has stepped on a road to high-end shipping service branding and accelerated its pace to build the new generation of smart and green port to cooperate with more global partners and contribute more to global shipping development.

On October 22, related parties of Shanghai Port and Port of Hamburg signed an MOU to jointly construct a green shipping corridor, prior to which construction of trans-Pacific green shipping corridors between ports of Shanghai, Los Angeles and Long Beach also kicked off and is in smooth progress.

Jens Meier, CEO of Hamburg Port Authority said green transformation is not merely affairs of Shanghai and Hamburg ports and building the green shipping corridor can draw more partners to join global carbon-reduction efforts.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342865.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-shanghai-gears-up-to-build-digital-intelligent--green-intl-shipping-center-302292695.html

