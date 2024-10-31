Pacific Global Holdings Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Pacific Global Holdings Plc

("Pacific Global" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY RESULTS FOR

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2024

The Company announces its half-yearly result for the six months to 31 July 2024.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

In his statement to the accounts of the Company for the year to 31 January 2024, published on 31 July 2024, Guido Contessa announced that it was the intention of the Board to seek an exit from the Company's then current investments.

The period under review has seen changes in the composition of the Board and in the management of and shareholdings in the Company. It has also seen the Company, together with Guido Contessa, initiate a process to realise those investments on the terms that were announced on 31 July 2024, and to embark on identifying new investment opportunities in line with the Company's investment strategy.

Board Changes

The appointment of Edgar Hernandez as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company was announced on 31 July 2024 at the same time as Guido Contesso stepped down stepped down from his role.

Edgar Hernandez has more than 25 years' experience as an investment banking professional in the areas of commercial banking, insurance, investment management, and risk management across Central and South America by founding in 2012 Pacific Capital Investment Banking Advisory, ("Pacific Capital"). Pacific Capital, a Guatemalan entity manages, works with and co-invests with companies such as Santander Group, Manttra, Allied Global, Qitronics, Pacific Trust and Grupo Hache in a range of industries and sectors including Agribusiness, Agritech, Energy and Business Process Outsourcing.

At the time of his appointment, Mr Hernandez, who had become a substantial shareholder of the Company in May 2024, entered into a further subscription agreement with the Company, investing a further £150,000 and increasing his interest in the Company to 22.17 per cent. This has the effect of aligning Mr Hernandez's interest with those of all shareholders and the intention of the Board is to use Mr Hernandez's broad contact base and significant experience in Latin America to source high-growth investment opportunities.

Outlook

The Board looks forward to the coming period with enthusiasm and to updating shareholders with the Company's developments.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Pacific Global Holdings Plc Edgar HernandezPresident and Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 7580 7576www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLPNominated Adviser Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson +44 20 7213 0880 www.cairnfin.com Peterhouse Capital LimitedBrokerCharles Goodfellow +44 20 7469 0930 www.peterhousecap.com

UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2024 Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2024 31/07/2023 31/01/2024 Continuing operations £ £ £ Investment Income 527 - 397 Total Income 527 - 397 Administration expenses (59,554) (87,906) (86,885) Foreign currency exchange gain/ loss (3,406) (22,431) (15,961) Operating loss and loss before taxation (62,433) (110,337) (102,449) Taxation - - - Loss for the period (62,433) (110,337) (102,449) Total Comprehensive loss for the period (62,433) (110,337) (102,449) Earnings per share: Basic and diluted loss per share 3 (0.0009) (0.0017) (0.00149)

There are no items of other comprehensive income.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 JULY 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2024 31/07/2023 31/01/2024 £ £ £ Current assets Investments held for trading 1,244,884 1,128,343 1,248,290 Trade and Other receivables - 5,500 5,751 Cash 25,377 147,931 74,520 1,270,261 1,281,774 1,328,561 Total Assets 1,270,261 1,281,774 1,328,561 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables (191,609) (148,576) (187,475) Net Assets 1,078,652 1,133,198 1,141,086 Equity Issued Share Capital 685,000 685,000 685,000 Share Premium 2,471,530 2,471,530 2,471,530 Retained Earnings (2,077,878) (2,023,332) (2,015,444) Total Equity 1,078,652 1,133,198 1,141,086

UNAUDITED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2024 31/07/2023 31/01/2024 2024 2023 2024 £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) for the year before tax (62,433) (110,337) (102,449) Foreign Currency exchange gain/ loss 3,406 22,432 15,961 Decrease/ (increase) in receivables 5,750 10,750 10,500 (Decrease)/ increase in payables 4,134 (10,708) 28,190 Net cash outflow from operating activities (49,143) (87,863) (47,798) Cash flows from investing activities Fair value revaluation of Investment - - (113,476) Net cash outflow from investing activities - - (113,476) Cashflows from financing activities Gross proceeds from issue of shares - 155,000 155,000 Share Issue costs - (3,100) (3,100) Net cashflows from financing activities - 151,900 151,900 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the year (49,143) 64,037 (9,374) Cash at the beginning of year 74,520 83,894 83,894 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 25,377 147,931 74,520

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JULY 2024 Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Total £ £ £ £ Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2023 654,000 2,350,630 (1,912,996) 1,091,634 Comprehensive loss for the period (102,449) (102,449) Share Issues 31,000 124,000 155,000 Share issue cost (3,100) (3,100) Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 31,000 120,900 (102,449) 49,451 Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 January 2024 685,000 2,471,530 (2,015,445) 1,141,085 Comprehensive loss for the period (62,433) (62,433) Transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Audited Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 July 2024 685,000 2,471,530 (2,077,878) 1,078,652

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2024

General Information

Pacific Global Goldings plc is a company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Suite 2, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investing company pursuing a strategy that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns of many multiples through capital appreciation. Typically, Pacific Global invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies have all been applied consistently throughout the period covered and have not changed since being reported on in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024.

Basis of preparation

The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.

The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 July 2024 has not been reviewed or audited. The interim financial report has been approved by the Board on 30th October 2024.

Loss per share

The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed using the same weighted average number of shares during the period adjusted for the dilutive effect of share warrants and convertible loans

outstanding during the period.

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31/07/2024 31/07/2023 31/01/2024 Loss from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the company (62,433) (110,337) (102,449) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 68,500,000 65,433,973 65,400,000 Pence Pence Pence Basic and fully diluted loss per share from continuing operations (Pence) (0.0009) (0.0017) (0.0016)

Copies of the half-yearly report

Copies of the interim results are available at the Group's website at: www.pacificglobalholdingsplc.com.

Subsequent events after the reporting period

On 31stJuly 2024, the announced the appointment of Mr Edgar Hernandez as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition to the appointment, Mr Hernandez entered into an irrevocable subscription agreement with the Company, raising £150,000 via the subscription through the issue of 10,714,286 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company at a price of 1.4p per ordinary share. Theres new shares were admitted to trading on 5thAugust 2024.

On 2ndOctober 2024. The company announced that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 01 October 2024, and the Company officially changed its name to Pacific Global Holdings plc. The stock market code has changed to LSE: PCH, and the Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

Note:

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.