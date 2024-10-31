Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rover.com: Rover Group Acquires Cat-Centric Sitting Marketplace, Cat In A Flat

Together Rover and Cat In A Flat Will Make it Easier for European Cat Parents to Address Their Underserved Care Needs

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rover, a leading online marketplace for pet care, today announced it has acquired Cat In A Flat, a trusted cat-sitting community created by cat lovers for cat lovers. The acquisition expands Rover's European footprint into Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and Ireland, in addition to the ten countries currently served by the Rover marketplace.

Since 2014, Cat In A Flat has grown its cat sitting community to over 50,000 care providers, who've provided two million visits across nine countries. The mission alignment of Cat In A Flat and Rover-making it easier for people to experience the unconditional love of pets-will allow Rover to accelerate Cat In A Flat's ability to meet the unique needs of cat parents searching for cat care across Europe. This development builds on the momentum of Rover's current European operations which account for its fastest growing segment of new customer acquisition globally. It also highlights Rover's efforts in continuing to expand into new markets abroad.

"Today's announcement marks another exciting milestone in Rover's European expansion," said Brent Turner, COO and president of Rover. "We're thrilled to have Cat In A Flat join the Rover Group family, which allows us to offer a dedicated product for cats and their people. We believe there is a significant opportunity ahead for us to better serve the needs of cat parents globally and look forward to supporting Cat In A Flat in its journey."

"We are excited to join Rover in the common goal to offer bespoke pet-loving care across Europe and believe our additional expertise in cat care supported by our cat-loving community will make this journey a great success and will bring cat- and dog-lovers together through our partnership," said Kathrin Burckhardt, co-founder of Cat In A Flat.

Cat In A Flat will continue to operate as its own brand and entity, led by founders Julie Barnes and Kathrin Burckhardt, backed by the support of Rover, its leadership and 13+ years of experience scaling its marketplace globally.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Herbert Smith Freehills LLP acted as legal counsel to Rover. Joelson LLP acted as legal counsel to Cat In A Flat and Torch Partners acted as financial advisor to Cat In A Flat.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover is a leading online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com.

About Cat In A Flat

Cat In A Flat's paw print started in London when it was founded in 2014. The company's mission is to help cats stay in the comfort of their own homes by connecting cat parents with trusted, local, cat-loving sitters. Through an easy-to-use app and website, cat parents can browse nearby sitters, arrange a meet-and-greet, and book care that includes feeding, playtime, and regular updates. With a focus on safety and well-being, Cat In A Flat ensures cats receive personalized, reliable care, providing peace of mind for pet parents while they are away. To learn more about Cat In A Flat visit catinaflat.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rover-group-acquires-cat-centric-sitting-marketplace-cat-in-a-flat-302292128.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.