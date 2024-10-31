



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 31, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today launched a redesigned corporate website. Amid growing awareness and interest in sustainability, the company redesigned its website to provide stakeholders visiting the corporate website with more timely and user-friendly access to financial and non-financial data as well as information about initiatives set to enhance both corporate and social value.Within the corporate website, it also set up MAZDA MIRAI BASE, a new owned-media platform filled with videos and photos, to share stories about Mazda's work to build a better future.Mazda Motor Corporation Website URL:Japanese - www.mazda.com/ja/English& - www.mazda.com/en/MAZDA MIRAI BASE URL:Japanese - www.mazda.com/ja/mazda-mirai-base/English - www.mazda.com/en/mazda-mirai-base/Key ImprovementsMazda's website that presents the company's worldview more clearly offering enhanced usabilityTo help our stakeholders quickly find information they need and access a broader range of corporate data, Mazda redesigned its website structure and reorganized the information posted. In addition, the content was optimized to convey Mazda's corporate philosophy, established last year, and value creation approach, arranging these in a restructured corporate website that articulates our worldview seeking to create a vibrant future.New MAZDA MIRAI BASE platformThis new owned-media platform MAZDA MIRAI BASE has been created to share Mazda's aspirations and initiatives for realizing its corporate philosophy and 2030 Vision. Working from the concept of a "media platform that connects with partners to create an exciting future," MAZDA MIRAI BASE distributes articles, video and photos to tell stories about "creating the joy of living" found in manufacturing safe and reliable automobiles, manufacturing sustainably, and creating moving experiences.Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" under its core value "Human Centric," and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.Reference:Mazda's Corporate Philosophy- Japanesehttps://www.mazda.com/ja/about/philosophy/- Englishhttps://www.mazda.com/en/about/philosophy/Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.