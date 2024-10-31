UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Raflatac launches OptiCut WashOff linerless label to promote plastic packaging reuse

HELSINKI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Raflatac, a global supplier of sustainable labeling solutions, is expanding its direct thermal (DT) linerless label offering with the launch of its new OptiCut WashOff solution. The new linerless label is specifically designed for returnable and reusable plastic food containers, including PP, HDPE and PET crates used in food logistics. Available to customers now, the label launch meets the need for innovative plastic packaging solutions, driven by evolving regulations and consumer demand.

The OptiCut WashOff label, which is compatible with most direct thermal printers and weighing scales, offers excellent washability and easy, adhesive residue-free separation for both industrial processes and home washing machines.

While ensuring excellent washability, the OptiCut WashOff solution meets end-use requirements by offering the same benefits as the entire OptiCut linerless portfolio including:

Excellent adhesion with a clean cut to a variety of surfaces.

Minimized service spend.

Increased efficiency with a longer maintenance cycle.

Flexibility to print and cut to any length.

In addition, all products in the UPM Raflatac OptiCut linerless portfolio are CarbonNeutral® certified by Climate Impact Partners in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol. While UPM Raflatac is working to reduce internal emissions, the unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions from this product have been compensated for through the purchase of high quality carbon credits. This means that partners can promote their printed labels as CarbonNeutral® certified.

"As retailers, HORECA and logistics companies are increasingly shifting towards returnable and reusable containers, we are thrilled to introduce our new wash-off solution for direct thermal printing," comments Andoni Rodriguez, Director, Business Segment Logistics, Retail, Office & Linerless, UPM Raflatac. "With the largest global distribution network for direct linerless products, we are proud to now offer our partners the OptiCut WashOff label. This solution demonstrates our commitment to innovation and to supporting our customers on their sustainability journey."

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products. We operate 13 factories and deliver our innovative and sustainable products through our global network of distribution terminals.?We are one of UPM's growth businesses and employ around 3,100 people. Our sales reached almost EUR 1,5 billion (USD 1,6 billion) in 2023. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10,5?billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

