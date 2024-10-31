Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 10:30 Uhr
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 30 October 2024 726.93 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 713.47 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

31 October 2024


