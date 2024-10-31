Despite the ongoing implementation of industrial strategies in other countries, the value of China's exports will exceed $340 billion by 2035, according to the International Energy Agency. From pv magazine Spain The value of the global market for six key mass-produced clean energy technologies - solar PV, wind, electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, electrolysers and heat pumps - increased almost fourfold between 2015 and 2023, exceeding $700 billion, or roughly half the value of all natural gas produced in the world that year. According to the latest Energy Technology Perspectives 2024 (ETP-2024) ...

