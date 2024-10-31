NTPC Ltd. has started accepting bids from hybrid power generators for 1. 2 GW of capacity from wind-solar hybrid projects. The company also has a greenshoe option for an additional 600 MW of capacity. From pv magazine India NTPC has started accepting online bids from hybrid power generators for 1. 2 GW of power from wind-solar hybrid projects, with the potential for up to 600 MW. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. They can be built anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS). Bidding closes on Dec. 2. NTPC Renewable Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...