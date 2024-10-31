Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for November 2024 -January 2025 Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-04 2024-11-06 2027-07-13 EUR 979 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-11 2024-11-18 2031-07-03 EUR 2418 XS2841247583 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-18 2024-11-20 2026-08-02 EUR 620 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-11-25 2024-12-02 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-12-02 2024-12-04 2026-08-02 EUR 606 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024-12-09 2024-12-16 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025-01-06 2025-01-08 2026-08-02 EUR 571 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025-01-13 2025-01-20 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025-01-20 2025-01-22 2027-07-13 EUR 902 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025-01-27 2025-02-03 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.