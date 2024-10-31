Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2024 10:58 Uhr
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for November 2024 - January 2025

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for November 2024
-January 2025 





 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-04  2024-11-06  2027-07-13    EUR     979    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-11  2024-11-18  2031-07-03    EUR     2418    XS2841247583 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-18  2024-11-20  2026-08-02    EUR     620    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-11-25  2024-12-02    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-12-02  2024-12-04  2026-08-02    EUR     606    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-12-09  2024-12-16    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2025-01-06  2025-01-08  2026-08-02    EUR     571    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2025-01-13  2025-01-20    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2025-01-20  2025-01-22  2027-07-13    EUR     902    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2025-01-27  2025-02-03    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
