Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024
FXCess Puts Forward Unbeatable Spreads Offer to Boost Your Trading

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXCess has announced an attractive spread offer aimed at enhancing trader experience. With tighter spreads on major forex pairs and other assets, FXCess is positioning itself as the go-to platform for participants seeking an optimal environment. This new development underscores the company's dedication to providing top-tier forex trading conditions for its clients, ensuring they have the tools they need to excel in this domain.

"Our latest offer on spreads is truly unmatched, crafted specifically to meet the varying demands of both new traders and seasoned veterans," said Thomas Pavlatos, representative for FXCess. "We understand how crucial tight spreads are, particularly on key forex pairs and commodities. That is why we are offering spreads starting at just 1.2 on major pairs and 0.19 on metals like gold for Classic accounts. And for our ECN accounts, we have introduced zero spreads on forex pairs. This gives traders more room to maneuver, enabling them to implement their strategies more efficiently and cost-effectively."

Comprehensive Options for All Traders

FXCess's offering does not stop at low spreads. The broker provides a full range of services, supporting trading across 300+ instruments, including forex, metals, futures, and shares. FXCess also offers multiple account options and advanced platforms like MT4, along with the Personal Multi Account Manager (PMAM) solution for seamless management of multiple accounts. Moreover, FXCess stands out with optimal partnership programs, such as Introducing Broker and Affiliates, designed to fit the user's needs.

"Since our launch in 2019, FXCess has been at the forefront of creating a complete ecosystem for traders. From diverse trading platforms to flexible funding options and tailored account types, we have ensured that traders have what they need to grow," added Pavlatos. "We believe that delivering a robust trading experience goes beyond offering low spreads. Hence, we are continually refining our services to go above and beyond our clients' expectations."

About FXCess

Established with a focus on transparency and client satisfaction, FXCess is a trusted name in the financial markets, offering premium trading conditions to a global clientele. The broker stands out for its exceptional execution, diverse assets, and dedicated multilingual support team available 24/5. With a strong emphasis on security and service excellence, FXCess is committed to empowering traders by providing access to world-class trading platforms, classic and ECN accounts, and reliable partnership programs.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

FXCess is a trade name of Notesco Limited, an entity registered in Bermuda with registration number 51491.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fxcess-puts-forward-unbeatable-spreads-offer-to-boost-your-trading-302292738.html

