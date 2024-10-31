Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Headline: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Galbraith as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 December 2024. It is anticipated that in due course Helen will succeed Craig Cleland as Chair of the Audit Committee. Helen will also be appointed to the Company's Audit, Management Engagement, Marketing and Nomination Committees.

Helen is currently Audit Chair of CT UK High Income Trust PLC and Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc and Chair of Orwell Housing Association. She was formerly Head of Investor Relations at Aviva plc, Head of Global Equities at Aviva Investors and Investment Director, UK Equities at Standard Life Investments and has over 20 years' experience in the insurance and asset management industry. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a passionate advocate of financial education for children having established an online platform and worked with charity MyBnk.

Commenting on the appointment Victoria Muir said: "We are delighted to welcome Helen Galbraith to the Board. Helen brings with her extensive financial, asset management and analytical skills. These skills will complement and further support the Board and the Company in delivering its strategic objectives, following the completion of the restructuring earlier in the year."

No further details are required to be disclosed under UKLR 6.4.8R.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

31 October 2024