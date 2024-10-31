Anzeige
WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
31.10.24
10:28 Uhr
9,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0009,40012:16
9,0009,20012:15
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,105 million for 3Q24, up by 3.9% year-over-year and up by 14.2% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT9,666 million, up from NT$8,776 million in 3Q23 and up from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.24 (or US$0.138 per ADS), compared to NT$2.04 for 3Q23 and NT$1.80 for 2Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.17 (or US$0.134 per ADS), compared to NT$2.00 for 3Q23 and NT$1.75 for 2Q24.

As of September 30, 2024, we have completed the PPA and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for prior period.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q24 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 43%, 9%, 47%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$133,673 million for the quarter, up from NT$117,184 million in 2Q24.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$84,658 million for the quarter, representing 53% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$16,468 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,647 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 16.5% in 3Q24 from 16.4% in 2Q24.
  • Operating margin was 7.2% in 3Q24, compared to 6.4% in 2Q24.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$1,291 million.
    • Net foreign exchange gain was NT$1,890 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$943 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$485 million.
    • Other net non-operating income was NT$643 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
      Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$784 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$12,260 million in 3Q24, compared to NT$10,105 million in 2Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,054 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,950 million in 2Q24.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,666 million in 3Q24, compared to NT$8,776 million in 3Q23 and NT$7,778 million in 2Q24.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,412,064,337, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q24. Our 3Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$2.24 (or US$0.138 per ADS) were based on 4,321,735,473 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q24. Our 3Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.17 (or US$0.134 per ADS) were based on 4,391,466,234 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q24.

3Q24 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$85,790 million for the quarter, up by 2.5% year-over-year and up by 10.3% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$65,989 million for the quarter, up by 1.4% year-over-year and up by 8.9% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$24,177 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$13,309 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,163 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.0 percentage points to 23.1% in 3Q24 from 22.1% in 2Q24.
  • Operating margin was 10.8% in 3Q24, compared to 9.3% in 2Q24.

3Q24 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$75,384 million, up by 6.2% year-over-year and up by 19.8% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$68,627 million, up by 6.4% year-over-year and up by 20.6% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$60,912 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$3,051 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,219 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 9.0% in 3Q24 from 9.6% in 2Q24.
  • Operating margin was 3.3% in 3Q24, compared to 3.1% in 2Q24.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 3Q24 totaled US$603 million, of which US$312 million was used in packaging operations, US$274 million in testing operations, US$14 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$361,264 million as of September 30, 2024.
  • Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of September 30, 2024.
  • Total number of employees was 94,456 as of September 30, 2024, compared to 92,243 as of June 30, 2024.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers
ATM BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 45% in 2Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q24.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 60% in 2Q24.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 30% in 2Q24.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 67% in 2Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q24.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 74% in 2Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 3, 2024.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

28,621

26,127

27,822

ATM Operations


3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

85,790

77,813

83,684

Revenues by Application




Communication

50 %

49 %

52 %

Computing

18 %

19 %

19 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

32 %

32 %

29 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

45 %

44 %

44 %

Wirebonding

29 %

31 %

32 %

Others

8 %

7 %

8 %

Testing

16 %

16 %

15 %

Material

2 %

2 %

1 %

Capacity & EBITDA




CapEx[3] (US$ million)

588

374

210

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

24,186

22,205

23,117

Number of Wirebonders

25,373

25,154

26,215

Number of Testers

5,966

5,676

5,510

EMS Operations


3Q24

2Q24

3Q23

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

75,384

62,907

70,970

Revenues by Application




Communication

34 %

33 %

34 %

Computing

9 %

11 %

8 %

Consumer

36 %

29 %

37 %

Industrial

11 %

13 %

12 %

Automotive

9 %

11 %

7 %

Others

1 %

3 %

2 %

Capacity




CapEx[3] (US$ million)

14

31

28

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2024


Jun. 30 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2023


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2023


Net revenues











Packaging

69,154


62,834


68,709


191,447


190,584


Testing

14,124


12,623


12,819


38,848


36,518


EMS

74,871


62,853


70,948


197,050


189,063


Others

1,956


1,928


1,691


5,801


5,168


Total net revenues

160,105


140,238


154,167


433,146


421,333













Cost of revenues

(133,673)


(117,184)


(129,251)


(362,839)


(355,337)


Gross profit

26,432


23,054


24,916


70,307


65,996













Operating expenses











Research and development

(7,439)


(7,106)


(6,759)


(21,154)


(18,549)


Selling, general and administrative

(7,517)


(6,939)


(6,752)


(21,191)


(18,934)


Total operating expenses

(14,956)


(14,045)


(13,511)


(42,345)


(37,483)


Operating income

11,476


9,009


11,405


27,962


28,513













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(1,291)


(1,158)


(1,247)


(3,557)


(3,424)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

1,890


(1,420)


(2,090)


(2,748)


(2,733)


Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net

(943)


2,664


2,820


5,819


4,837


Gain on equity-method investments - net

485


459


656


1,001


970


Others - net

643


551


708


1,700


2,070


Total non-operating income and expenses

784


1,096


847


2,215


1,720


Income before tax

12,260


10,105


12,252


30,177


30,233













Income tax expense

(2,054)


(1,950)


(2,890)


(5,897)


(6,582)


Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

10,206


8,155


9,362


24,280


23,651


Non-controlling interests

(540)


(377)


(586)


(1,176)


(1,318)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

9,666


7,778


8,776


23,104


22,333













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$2.24


NT$1.80


NT$2.04


NT$5.35


NT$5.20


- Diluted

NT$2.17


NT$1.75


NT$2.00


NT$5.17


NT$5.05













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.138


US$0.112


US$0.130


US$0.335


US$0.338


- Diluted

US$0.134


US$0.109


US$0.127


US$0.324


US$0.328













Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,391,465


4,383,325


4,347,752


4,385,913


4,346,129













FX (NTD/USD)

32.31


32.23


31.45


31.95


30.81


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2024


Jun. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2023


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2023


Net revenues:











Packaging

70,290


63,838


69,731


194,516


193,108


Testing

14,124


12,623


12,819


38,848


36,518


Direct Material

1,295


1,264


1,098


3,898


3,369


Others

81


88


36


250


116


Total net revenues

85,790


77,813


83,684


237,512


233,111













Cost of revenues

(65,989)


(60,612)


(65,094)


(184,952)


(183,611)


Gross profit

19,801


17,201


18,590


52,560


49,500













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(5,773)


(5,483)


(5,344)


(16,392)


(14,361)


Selling, general and administrative

(4,803)


(4,464)


(4,426)


(13,612)


(12,505)


Total operating expenses

(10,576)


(9,947)


(9,770)


(30,004)


(26,866)


Operating income

9,225


7,254


8,820


22,556


22,634


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

2024


Jun. 30 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2023


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2023


Net revenues











Total net revenues

75,384


62,907


70,970


197,656


189,127













Cost of revenues

(68,627)


(56,882)


(64,500)


(179,422)


(172,451)


Gross profit

6,757


6,025


6,470


18,234


16,676













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,668)


(1,668)


(1,453)


(4,869)


(4,304)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,636)


(2,415)


(2,250)


(7,360)


(6,191)


Total operating expenses

(4,304)


(4,083)


(3,703)


(12,229)


(10,495)


Operating income

2,453


1,942


2,767


6,005


6,181


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)




As of Sep. 30, 2024



As of Jun. 30, 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



71,711



66,173

Financial assets - current



6,643



9,162

Trade receivables



114,061



102,361

Inventories



68,986



63,495

Others



17,364



29,144

Total current assets



278,765



270,335








Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity -method



42,300



30,887

Property, plant and equipment



283,447



271,870

Right-of-use assets



11,499



11,292

Intangible assets



68,038



68,316

Others



30,510



30,291

Total assets



714,559



682,991








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[4]



56,726



51,065

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



23,531



18,655

Trade payables



82,595



70,906

Others



72,830



89,495

Total current liabilities



235,682



230,121








Bonds payable



17,073



21,976

Long-term borrowings



108,003



84,414

Other liabilities



22,748



23,053

Total liabilities



383,506



359,564








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



309,399



302,323

Non-controlling interests



21,654



21,104

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



714,559



682,991















Current ratio



1.18



1.17

Net debt to equity ratio



0.41



0.34

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the nine months ended




Sep. 30

2024


Jun. 30 2024

(Retrospectively Adjusted)


Sep. 30

2023


Sep. 30

2024


Sep. 30

2023


Cash Flows from Operating Activities












Profit before income tax


12,260


10,105


12,252


30,177


30,233


Depreciation & amortization


15,037


14,813


14,568


44,449


43,495


Other operating activities items


(5,235)


(8,132)


(5,940)


(19,083)


(6,134)


Net cash generated from operating activities


22,062


16,786


20,880


55,543


67,594


Cash Flows from Investing Activities












Net payments for property, plant

and equipment


(19,769)


(14,786)


(14,471)


(47,068)


(41,824)


Other investment activities items


(2,593)


304


(151)


(5,284)


(2,021)


Net cash used in investing activities


(22,362)


(14,482)


(14,622)


(52,352)


(43,845)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities












Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds


30,909


(12,330)


28,640


18,439


13,624


Dividends paid


(22,460)


-


(37,841)


(22,460)


(37,841)


Other financing activities items


(51)


(1,093)


(38)


(1,177)


(977)


Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities


8,398


(13,423)


(9,239)


(5,198)


(25,194)


Foreign currency exchange effect


(2,560)


2,187


6,443


6,434


6,478


Net increase (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents


5,538


(8,932)


3,462


4,427


5,033


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


66,173


75,105


59,351


67,284


58,040


Cash and cash equivalents at the

end of period


71,711


66,173


62,813


71,711


63,073


Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet


71,711


66,173


62,812


71,711


62,812


Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale


-


-


1


-


261






















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

[4] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact
 [email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
