Researchers have analyzed how wind speed and direction affect the cooling of a rooftop PV plant with 10,806 panels. They say that winds from behind were less effective due to the roof slope and the minimal gap between the panels and the roof, but wind from other directions could contribute to a cooling effect of up to 7 C. Researchers at Turkey's Bursa Uludag University investigated the cooling effect of wind on rooftop PV plants. They measured temperature changes at a 57-acre rooftop facility during the summer of 2023 and found that wind could provide a cooling effect of up to 7 C, depending ...

