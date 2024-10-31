Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Clear Secure, Inc. Announces $0.125 Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) ("CLEAR" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on December 17, 2024 to holders of record of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on December 10, 2024.

The Company will fund the payment of the quarterly dividend from proportionate cash distributions by its subsidiary.

The declaration, timing and amount of any future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board and will depend on a number of factors, including CLEAR's results of operations, cash flows, financial position and capital requirements, as well as general business conditions, legal, tax and regulatory restrictions and other factors the Board deems relevant at the time it determines to declare such dividends.

ABOUT CLEAR
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:
CLEAR
[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR

© 2024 PR Newswire
