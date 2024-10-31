Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rönesans Holding completed Türkiye's first sustainable Eurobond issuance in its sector, with $350 million in sustainable financing

The bonds saw significant investor interest, including from the IFC, EBRD, and the German Development Finance Institution DEG (Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft), with demand over twice the size of the issuance

ISTANBUL, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rönesans Holding has successfully completed the sustainable Eurobond issuance, enabled by its recently announced Turkiye's first Green Finance Framework in the sector- and will use the proceeds to invest in a number of sustainability and social impact projects across the globe.

Rönesans Holding completed Türkiye's first sustainable Eurobond issuance in its sector, with $350 million in sustainable financing

The $350 million Eurobond, issued with the participation of international financial institutions including the IFC, EBRD and German Development Finance Institution DEG (Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft), is set to reach maturity in 2029.

Sustainable Eurobonds are debt instruments issued by countries or companies in international markets to fund projects that address climate change, such as renewable energy and resource efficiency investments, as well as social benefit projects in areas like healthcare and education.

The Eurobond issuance, completed on October 3rd, attracting significant interest from international investors, with demand exceeding twice the issuance size.

PRIORITISING RENEWABLE ENERGY AND SOCIAL INVESTMENTS

On the issuance, Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp, chair of the Rönesans Holding's board, emphasized the company's strength in international partnerships and financing creation, stating: "We are proud of the participation of multinational financial institutions, particularly the IFC, EBRD, and DEG, who supported this Eurobond issuance as investors. We extend our thanks to all international organizations involved in our issuance."

"In our Sustainable Finance Framework, which is the first in the sector, we have provided detailed explanations of the types of green and social projects where the funds from the sustainable Eurobond will be used, the selection criteria for these projects, and the environmental and social reporting criteria we will follow."

Emphasising that Rönesans Holding is planning to achieve rapid growth in its renewable energy business, aiming to reach an installed capacity of 2,000 MW entirely from renewable energy plants over the next five years, Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp said "We are also planning to invest in areas like healthcare and public infrastructure, and will use some of the funds from the Eurobond issuance to finance hospital projects which enable better access to quality healthcare services. Funds are planned to be invested in social housing projects the company is developing around the world, investments in clean transportation, data centers, energy efficiency projects, and infrastructure projects that ensure access to clean water.

COMMITMENT AND LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY

Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp emphasized that this sustainable Eurobond issuance clearly demonstrates Rönesans Holding's commitment to sustainability and its leadership in this area. She stated, "We are proud to be the first company in Türkiye to issue a sustainable Eurobond in our sector, committing to use all proceeds from the issuance to finance green and social projects. While we generate 50% of our revenues abroad, we are increasing the approximately €10 billion investments we have made in our country to date with sustainable projects. Our sustainable financing methods will serve as an important example for our sector, leading the way for the environmental and social dimensions of investments in our country to gain prominence."

GREEN FINANCE FRAMEWORK

In mid-2024, Rönesans Holding became one of the first in its sector to publish its Green Finance Framework, which also complies with Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (SPK)'s criteria for green debt instruments. With this framework, the company formalised its aims to increase accessibility to green finance instruments and extend support for green and social programs, particularly in renewable energy.

About Rönesans Group

Rönesans Holding, the conglomerate's leading investment entity headquartered in Ankara, is the 53rd largest international contracting company globally and one of the largest in Europe. With operations spanning 30 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, including subsidiaries such as Ballast Nedam in the Netherlands and Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH in Germany, Rönesans has been operating as the main contractor and investor successfully for 30 years in construction, energy, healthcare, real estate development and industrial investments. Putting resilience and growth through innovation at the core of the company, with a priority on sustainability and social development, Rönesans has developed projects supporting students with scholarships, academic platforms and initiatives; been a signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2015; and a signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles since 2016.

Under the leadership of its president, Erman Ilicak, Rönesans, along with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung C&T, TotalEnergies, and IFC of the World Bank Group (minority shareholder in the group), has invested more than EUR8 billion into pioneering projects globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544477/Ronesans_Holding.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544476/Ronesans_Holding_Ipek_Ilicak_Kayaalp.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186431/Ronesans_Holding_Logo.jpg

Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp, Chair of the Board of Directors, Rönesans Holding

Rönesans Holding Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ronesans-holding-completed-turkiyes-first-sustainable-eurobond-issuance-in-its-sector-with-350-million-in-sustainable-financing-302291625.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.