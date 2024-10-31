Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HDE3 | ISIN: DK0060036564 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SR
Frankfurt
31.10.24
09:17 Uhr
17,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAR NORD BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,56017,76012:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 08:48 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spar Nord Bank A/S: Financial results for Q1-Q3 2024

Company announcement no. 66

Profit after tax of DKK 1,779 million and return on equity of 18.0%

The financial statements for the first nine months of 2024 show a highly satisfactory net profit of DKK 1,779 million and a return on equity after tax of 18.0%. Overall, core income was 2% higher than in the first nine months of 2023 - supported both by higher net interest income and net fee income. Compared with the same period of last year, we recorded a decent increase in business volume, including a highly satisfactory increase in assets under management of DKK 11 billion, corresponding to 17%, as well as satisfactory lending growth of DKK 3.5 billion, or 6%.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, persistently strong credit quality among the Bank's retail and business customers enabled us to make a reversal of impairment charges. As a result, the total positive profit impact from impairment charges for the first nine months of 2024 was DKK 38 million. Another result of our very robust retail and business customers is that we now expect a full-year profit impact from loan impairment charges etc. of around DKK 0 million. Against this background, on 23 October 2024 we upgraded our full-year guidance for profit after tax to a range of DKK 2,100 - 2,300 million," says Lasse Nyby, CEO.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.