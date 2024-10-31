

EQS Newswire / 31/10/2024 / 18:18 UTC+8

Deltrix, a Subsidiary of Trio Group, Builds an In-depth Strategic Partnership with Haylion Technologies to Jointly Expand the New Energy Market [Hong Kong - 31 October 2024] EV Charger Solution Brand Deltrix by Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group", Stock code: 1710.HK) announces Deltrix Limited, a subsidiary of Trio Group, and Haylion Technologies officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement at Trio's manufacturing headquarter which was located in Nansha, Canton. This collaboration draws widespread attention in the new energy sector and is deemed as a significant strategic milestone within the industry. According to the cooperation agreement, both parties will collaborate in the development of PEDF super charging stations and integrated solutions in fields including new energy, new energy vehicle products, and innovative applications. The partnership aims to jointly promote the development of global new energy industrial businesses and conduct comprehensive cooperation in markets including but not limited to Mainland, Hong Kong, Central Asia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Middle East. The two parties will primarily concentrate on the R&D, promotion and application of PEDF super charging station products and integrated solutions. At the initial phase of the collaboration, key projects cover sectors including the construction and operation of PEDF charging stations in Central Asia, the construction and operation of electric taxi charging stations in Hong Kong, and the construction of domestic photovoltaic storage charging demonstration projects. In terms of cooperation models, both parties will allocate and invest corresponding resources and capabilities according to the specific requirements of various projects, which helps to jointly create dual-brand projects with market influence. In terms of technological R&D, both parties have displayed firm determination to the exploration of cutting-edge technologies. Deltrix has been committed to the investment and innovation in new energy technological R&D. Its R&D team has achieved a series of results in technologies including energy storage and intelligent charging. Haylion Technologies has conducted in-depth research in PEDF technology and the energy storage new materials which are developed by Haylion might further enhance the performance of energy storage systems. Through technological collaboration of both parties, a series of highly competitive PEDF super charging station products and integrated solutions is expected to be launched in the near future and they might meet the market's continuous upgrading demands for new energy infrastructure. Regarding the market expansion, both parties have created detailed market expansion plans which are based on their market advantages in different regions or countries as well as the strong support of the Belt and Road Initiative. Deltrix has established an extensive business network across many regions globally, which will provide strong support for the market expansion of the cooperation projects. It is expected that within the next 3 years, the PEDF super charging station products and integrated solutions, which are developed under this collaboration, will achieve large-scale application and promotion in Greater Asian market. Specifically, Hong Kong, where the collaboration kicks off, plays a significant role in market growth at the beginning of this cooperation. Additionally, Central Asia, where Deltrix has achieved considerable market expansion results, is also a main battlefield for future cooperation. Both parties will initially create demonstration projects in Central Asian market and then gradually duplicate to other regions across the world. This cooperation will not only bring considerable economic benefits to both parties but also significantly enhance their brand visibility and international influence. With respect to industrial collaboration, the cooperation between the two parties will have a profound influence on the new energy industrial chain. Deltrix, which has scale advantage in the production of charging piles, owns abundant resources and integration capabilities in the whole industrial chain. Haylion Technologies has a technological advantage in PEDF system integration. The strategic cooperation between the two parties helps to achieve optimal allocation of resources, reduce production costs, improve production efficiency, achieve synergy in component procurement, reduce intermediate links, and improve supply chain efficiency. At the meanwhile, it will also help to promote the unification and standardization of new energy industry technical norms. This cooperation pushes the entire new energy industry towards a more orderly and efficient direction and contributes significantly to the upgrade and development of the global new energy industry. The collaboration between Deltrix and Haylion Technologies is a significant strategic layout in the new energy sector. The two parties will work together in order to catch the historical opportunities for the development of new energy industry. Furthermore, it is going to inject new vitality into the development of the global new energy industry and jointly create a greener and more sustainable future. Mr. Cecil Wong, Chairman of Trio Group, said, "On the occasion of signing ceremony between Trio and Haylion, I am fully confident of the collaboration between the two parties. This cooperation could be deemed as an alliance between giants, which helps to achieve mutual benefits through new energy business. Trio owns abundant resources and strong capabilities in production as well as factory technology. Furthermore, it has various resources and marketing capabilities in oversea markets. Haylion Technologies has performed excellently in technological R&D field as well as system design field and it is uniquely specialized in photovoltaic and energy storage sectors. The corporate culture of both parties is close and similar, which turns us into ideal and excellent business partners. In terms of new energy and EMS business, I am confirmed that there would be enormous cooperation potentials between both parties. We would stick together so as to further promote the business level of both parties, creating a win-win situation jointly and injecting new viability into industrial development." Dr. Jianping Hu, Chairman of Haylion Technologies, said, "At this exciting moment when Haylion Technologies signs agreement with Trio, I am deeply delighted. Trio, which is listed on HKEX, has accumulated experience in industrial manufacture sector for more than 40 years and it is admirable for its profound foundation. It is one of the leading enterprises in new energy manufacture industry, which provides solid foundation for our cooperation. Haylion Technologies, which has unique advantages in application scenarios, has more than 30 years of experience in transportation, mobility and urban electrification solutions. Trio and Haylion Technologies are highly complementary in business. Trio primarily provides manufacture, products and solutions, while we focus mainly on application scenario. We extremely value the capability and platform of Trio. Both parties join forces to explore oversea market, with the help of Trio's platform as well as the resource advantage of Germany Volkswagen Group, one of the shareholders of Haylion Technologies. We are going to integrate industrial chain and superior software or hardware resource, including photovoltaic, energy storage, charging, and intelligent micro-grid. In this manner, we are going to truly introduce Chinese new energy experience to overseas market and contribute to the development of global new energy industry." About Trio Group Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies. For more details, please contact: Skye Shum Investor Relations Manager PR media: DLK Advisory pr@dlkadvisory.com



File: Deltrix, a Subsidiary of Trio Group, Builds an In-depth Strategic Partnership with Haylion Technologies to Jointly Expand the New Energy Market



31/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

