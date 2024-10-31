Anzeige
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2024 11:22 Uhr
93 Leser
Trading in UAB Integre Trans bonds will be suspended

On October 31, 2024, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in bonds of UAB
Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN kodas LT0000407553) on November 4, 2024. 

Trading will be suspended due to the fact that the exact amount of variable
interest, which is determined according to the procedure and terms specified in
UAB Integre Trans Information Document and is necessary to change in the
trading system on November 4, 2024 for the new interest calculation period
starting from November 5, 2024 (which is the coupon payment date), has not been
announced. 

Trading in UAB "Integre Trans" bonds is no longer possible due to the
aforementioned reason and following UAB Integre Trans announcement regarding
the court's final decision to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against it,
October 31, 2024 is the last trading day for UAB "Integre Trans" bonds. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
