Trading in UAB Integre Trans bonds will be suspended

On October 31, 2024, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in bonds of UAB Integre Trans (INTRFLOT26FA, ISIN kodas LT0000407553) on November 4, 2024. Trading will be suspended due to the fact that the exact amount of variable interest, which is determined according to the procedure and terms specified in UAB Integre Trans Information Document and is necessary to change in the trading system on November 4, 2024 for the new interest calculation period starting from November 5, 2024 (which is the coupon payment date), has not been announced. Trading in UAB "Integre Trans" bonds is no longer possible due to the aforementioned reason and following UAB Integre Trans announcement regarding the court's final decision to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against it, October 31, 2024 is the last trading day for UAB "Integre Trans" bonds. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.