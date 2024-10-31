Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 11:22 Uhr
The Weinan Municipal People's Government: Chinese western city Weinan becoming printing and packaging hub

WEINAN, China, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Belt and Road Printing and Packaging Industry Development Conference was held in the northwestern Chinese city Weinan from October 23 to 25.

The 2024 Belt and Road Printing and Packaging Industry Development Conference was held in the northwestern Chinese city Weinan.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Seeking to share a win-win future in the industry, the conference, which was held by the Weinan Municipal People's Government brought together renowned experts, scholars, industry association representatives, and well-known enterprises in the printing and packaging field to discuss strategies for the sector's high-quality development.

The conference featured investment promotion presentations, high-level dialogues, and an exhibition showcasing modern equipment. During the event, the city's high-tech development zone signed 24 projects worth nearly 24.9 billion yuan in total.

By showcasing the achievements of its printing and packaging industry, Weinan seeks to attract more high-quality capital, technology, and talents to further promote the development of the whole industrial chain and enhance the city's reputation.

Renowned as the "granary of central Shaanxi," the city has been promoting its local brands. As one of the 20 key industry chains in Weinan, the printing and packaging industry chain has formed an industrial cluster with 44 key companies for printing equipment manufacturing, led by key enterprises such as Shaanxi Beiren and Weinan Kesai Machinery and Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd. The high-end gravure printing machines and printing machinery control systems produced in Weinan has exceeded 70 percent in domestic market share.

Facing the upgrading consumer demand for packaging products, Weinan is making the industry higher-end, smarter, and more eco-friendly. Efforts are being made to deepen cooperation between industry, academia, and research, strengthen policy support, and strive for a new pattern of collaborative development.

As an important hub along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and an integral part of the Xi'an metropolitan area, Weinan has established friendly exchanges with 18 cities in 16 Belt and Road partner countries. The printing and packaging industry is also advancing towards global prosperity along the BRI development. Related products from Weinan has been well received in over 30 countries and regions.

Looking ahead, Weinan is striving to leverage the printing and packaging industry to promote openness, inclusiveness, cooperation, and win-win outcomes.

Source: The Weinan Municipal People's Government


